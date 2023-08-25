WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 8,990 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after acquiring an additional 431,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. 74,689,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,917,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,111.94, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

