WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Short Interest Update

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 381.5% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WeTrade Group Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ WETG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.53. 55,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. WeTrade Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $416.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.
WeTrade Group Company Profile
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WeTrade Group
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.