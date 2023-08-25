Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells $27,749.12 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) President Michael A. Bieber sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $27,749.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $325.99 million, a PE ratio of 299.66 and a beta of 1.36. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 378,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 290,748 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 368,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 50,852 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Further Reading

