Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WSM traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $167.24.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $29,782,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

