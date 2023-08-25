Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Down 78.9% in August

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ WTFCM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.25. 3,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,236. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

About Wintrust Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.