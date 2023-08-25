WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,270. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,400,000.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD)

