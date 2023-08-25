WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,270. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,400,000.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

