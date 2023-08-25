WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
UNIY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 5 shares of the company were exchanged. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.