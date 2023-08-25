Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Duy Loan T. Le Buys 5,000 Shares

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $44.61 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WOLF

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.