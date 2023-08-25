Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Workday updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.87. 3,613,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.45. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.47.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

