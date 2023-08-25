Worldcoin Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $173.82 million and approximately $43.57 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,798,221 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 126,760,576.39467716 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.45161007 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $52,346,000.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

