WPP (NYSE:WPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $964.00.

WPP stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in WPP by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

