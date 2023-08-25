Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

XHR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $271.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 729,550 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 651,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

