Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

