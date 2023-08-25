XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CFO Barry Wood Sells 562 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XPEL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,069. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

