ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $439,024.42

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $439,024.42 and $32.71 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00049094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.