Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,669,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,063,733 shares.The stock last traded at $7.73 and had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 13.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 132.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 225,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

