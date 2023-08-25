Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.50

Shares of Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

Zoltav Resources Stock Down 30.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £14.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.50.

About Zoltav Resources

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

