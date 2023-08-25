Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.16 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.