ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Perseverance Asset Management International

Perseverance Asset Management International increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307,300 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 21.2% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $64,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $179,049,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,595 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. 1,646,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

