1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,696. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
1933 Industries Company Profile
