1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,696. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States and Canada. The company produces, packages, and markets of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers CBD infused products, such as tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brands.

