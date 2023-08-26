2,006 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of FV opened at $45.54 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

