2020 Bulkers (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

2020 Bulkers (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
2020 Bulkers Stock Performance
Shares of 2020 Bulkers stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. 2020 Bulkers has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.50.
About 2020 Bulkers
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 2020 Bulkers
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.