2,249 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,051,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

General Electric stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.