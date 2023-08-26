24,122 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.28 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

