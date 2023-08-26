3,493 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcosa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,408,000 after purchasing an additional 124,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Arcosa’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

