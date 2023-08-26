35,021 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,838 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 84.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $46,255,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

