39,613 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.06 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

