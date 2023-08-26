42-coin (42) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $916,729.23

42-coin (42) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $21,826.91 or 0.83903309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $916,729.23 and approximately $1.08 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00250742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017544 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000514 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003813 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

