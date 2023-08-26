44,734 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in JFrog by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,050.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $220,604.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,050.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,749,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,284. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

