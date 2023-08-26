5,534 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.96. 410,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

