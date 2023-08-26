78 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $563.62 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $562.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

