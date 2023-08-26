A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.50

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.50 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.32). A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 93,500 shares.

A & J Mucklow Group P L C Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.50.

A & J Mucklow Group P L C Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A&J Mucklow Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company is principally engaged in developing and investing in industrial and commercial buildings in locations around the Midlands. The Company operates in two segments, which include investment and development property, and trading property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.