Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $51.24 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

