Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

