Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells $3,047,400.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,243,841.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $716,571.81.

On Monday, July 31st, Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68.

On Friday, July 28th, Fran Horowitz sold 15,885 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $636,194.25.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,303,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Fran Horowitz sold 48,760 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,799,244.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $372,891.66.

On Monday, July 10th, Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00.

Shares of ANF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,501. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

