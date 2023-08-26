Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) EVP Jay Rust Sells 2,385 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $123,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ANF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 2,560,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,501. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

