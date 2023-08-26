Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) SVP Sells $1,424,805.50 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $50.16. 2,560,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,501. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

