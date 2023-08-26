Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 621.9% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. 41,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

