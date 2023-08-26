abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.48

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.48 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 44.82 ($0.57). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.59), with a volume of 424,998 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £175.36 million, a PE ratio of -353.85 and a beta of 0.30.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,076.92%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

