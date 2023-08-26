Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,282,217 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,282,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

