Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 145.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,642 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.44.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

