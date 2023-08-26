Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 283,300 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,915,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Enerplus worth $41,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.0 %

ERF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 773,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,429. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

