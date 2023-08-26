Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 284,467 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $122,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 94,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of META stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,485,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,031,615. The stock has a market cap of $734.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.12.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock worth $12,461,940. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

