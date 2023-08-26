Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $84,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $156,921,000 after acquiring an additional 180,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,142,000 after acquiring an additional 952,720 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. 4,108,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,649. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

