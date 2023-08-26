Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $44.80 Million Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 148.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356,373 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of ASE Technology worth $44,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,182,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 374,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 204,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 75.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 1,294,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,562,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,359. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.