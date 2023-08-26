Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,951,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,320,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in MINISO Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MINISO Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNSO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

