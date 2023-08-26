Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Unum Group worth $59,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 748,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,275 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.