Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.55% of Nova worth $76,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth $209,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Nova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nova stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $121.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,060. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.