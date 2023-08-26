Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 606,740 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 606,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of NetApp worth $58,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after purchasing an additional 930,506 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 23,444.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 893,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 710,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,039. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

