Acala Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.40 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Acala Token has a market cap of $36.48 million and $4.40 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,062.22 or 1.00040781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

